Ahead of the release of Nao's long-awaited third album, the British singer reveals that she's currently experiencing a shocking medical condition that could hinder her future tours and concerts.

In an interview with The Independent, she mentioned that she experienced burnout amid the release of her critically-acclaimed record titled "Saturn," which she described as a tumultuous time for her career and personal life.

At the time, Nao mentioned that she was dealing with insomnia and struggled with it for a long time, then one day, she got up to go for a run, but she couldn't move her legs.

"Quite quickly, my body began to deteriorate." Nao said.

Nao told herself that she would finish the rest of her tour, but her condition got far worse when she finished touring.

Upon checking with a professional, she said that she experienced not burnout but Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, a complex condition that is still considered a mystery by health professionals.

A family member of hers experienced the same condition.

Nao is also confused with what she's currently experiencing because whenever she goes to the doctor, professionals always tell her that her body is perfectly fine. She goes away "feeling like crazy."

Nao Will Not Go On Tour For Her Current Era

Unfortunately for fans, the "Orbit" hitmaker said she decided not to tour next year even though a world tour was initially scheduled for her upcoming record.

However, Nao said she needs to put her health first because she's "still not better."

She added that her record label, RCA, shows their full support and is currently planning for a few shows instead of a tour.

'And Then Life Was Beautiful' Coming This September 24.

Nao's third album titled "And Then Life Was Beautiful" is considered her best work to date.

The British singer, whose real name is Neo Jessica Joshua, is coming out of her comfort zone and shifting her music's sound from electronic rhythms to more organic sounds such as piano, guitars, and bass.

The lyrics of her songs also changed ever since she gave birth to her firstborn last year.

"Getting back to music after giving birth was so healing," she told the outlet. Her upcoming record will be out on September 24.

The East London-based singer is also known for her previous tracks such as "Yellow of the Sun," "Saturn," and "Orbit."

