Doechii Defends Met Gala Outburst: 'We Nailed the Theme'

Doechii is speaking out for the first since a video of the rapper surfaced online that showed her appearing to yell at her assistants at the 2025 Met Gala.

The video showed Doechii demanding more umbrellas as she made her way out of the Mark Hotel. Now, she has addressed the video in a post to her Instagram Stories. Posted on May 7, Doechii commended her team for their efforts.

"All jokes aside I'm so so so proud of my glam team and the LV team for an incredible night," the rapper added.

"We've been dreaming about this Met for a long time and the theme this year is in such alignment with who I am what I stand for. it's nothing but God that this year was our debut. Everyone killed it. We nailed the theme. and a time was had ☂️," Doechii concluded.

The "Anxiety" hitmaker also posted a video to her TikTok account where she made light of the situation. In the clip, Doechii can be seen laughing while holding her hands up. Set to the tune of The Commodores' track "Easy," Doechii wrote over top of the clip "God forbid a girl needs more umbrellas ☂️😂."

After the video Doechii yelling at her assistants went viral, the rapper was slammed as "arrogant" as well as being "nasty" and "rude."

Despite the incident, Doechii went on to arrive at the 2025 Met Gala where she spoke about her outfit.

"I was heavily inspired by Monica L. Miller's book and the exhibit. We studied a little bit on this character called Julius Soubise which really stood out to me. I feel very inspired by him tonight," Doechii said, according to Dazed.