Machine Gun Kelly gives fans context on why he shaded "Slipknot" during his set at the Riot Fest iChicago this weekend.

According to Loudwire, the rapper was performing on the festival's final day when he blurted out a diss against the band while performing his song "Jawbreaker."

MGK said, "Hey, you wanna know what I'm really happy that I'm not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fuckin' weird mask on a f****** stage, talking s***." (via XXL Mag) before ultimately asking the crowd about their favorite candy. (watch the full video below)

Recently, Meghan Fox's beau took to Twitter to explain the situation saying "Slipknot" vocalist Corey Taylor did a verse for him, and he mentioned that it was "terrible," so it didn't make it to the final cut.

"He got mad about it, and talked s*** to a magazine about the same album he was almost on." MGK wrote. (read his full tweet below)

corey did a verse for a song on tickets to my downfall album, it was fucking terrible, so i didn’t use it.

he got mad about it, and talked shit to a magazine about the same album he was almost on.

yalls stories are all off.

just admit he’s bitter. — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) September 20, 2021

Is Machine Gun Kelly Pertaining To Corey Taylor's Previous Interview In a Podcast?

Per the outlet, Taylor previously appeared on "Cutter's Rocketcast" podcast earlier this year, where he mentioned that young artists frustrate him.

Although he did not mention MGK's name, he went on to rant that newer artists take something that's been around over the past decades and they just rework it and "call it new even though it's completely derivative."

"they're tired of old people telling them that the music that came before them was better. And I don't know who's right, but I know both are wrong, because we should be encouraging everything." Taylor added.

Not The Only Feud Machine Gun Kelly Faced Over The Past Week

During the MTV Video Music Awards last week, MGK got into a serious altercation with Conor McGregor on the red carpet.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he mentioned that he doesn't know MGK and what happened between them before the event was "completely nothing."

He concluded his remarks by saying he only fights real fighters that would fight him, and he doesn't fight "vanilla boy rappers."

