'I Will Survive' Singer Gloria Gaynor Denies Feminism Ties: 'I Love Men'

Disco icon Gloria Gaynor is clearing the air about her ties to feminism, revealing that her being a feminist is a "misconception."

Gaynor spoke to Metro, and was asked what was one thing the public has gotten wrong about her over the years. That's when the singer revealed that the public is wrong about her being a feminist.

"The biggest misconception about me? It may be dangerous to say this, but... that I'm a feminist," Gaynor told the outlet.

"People say to me, 'And since you're a feminist...' Erm, no. Not really. I love men... I grew up with five brothers, and I love men," Gaynor added. I love men who know who they are and are strong enough to take their place, but also strong enough to recognize a woman's strengths and who are able to allow her to exercise those strengths and realize that we are to be partners and not opponents."

Gaynor was largely seen as a feminist over the years because of her song "I Will Survive," which contains themes of her gaining a new sense of self-respect as well as refusing to go back to the person that broke her heart.

"I Will Survive" has since been used in protests advocating for women's rights as well as celebrations of their personal freedoms over the years.

The song was a massive success for Gaynor and topped Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States as well as becoming a success in other countries as well. "I Will Survive" has been certified Platinum and has been listed as one of the greatest breakup songs of all time by Billboard.