Morgan Wallen faced cancelation a few months ago after a video of him using the N-word surfaced.

When the video made its rounds online in Feb. of this year, he was dropped by several radio stations and even his record label, Big Loud.

But despite being canceled, his recent album titled "Dangerous" peaked on top of the charts, maintaining the top spot on Billboard 200 Albums for ten weeks, breaking a record.

In May, Morgan Wallen returned to the spotlight and performed for the first time since the scandalous clip surfaced. He made an appearance at Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk & Steakhouse bar in Nashville.

In June, Wallen returned to country radio. In July, he appeared on "Good Morning America" to talk about the controversy.

In that interview, he was committed to making amends in a rare accountability move after being blacklisted.

The singer told the host that he and his team noticed a spike in sales during the controversy, so they calculated how much it spiked from the scandal.

Wallen then promised, "We got to a number somewhere around $500,000, and we decided to donate that money to some organizations, BMAC [the Black Music Action Coalition] being the first one."

Per Rolling Stone, the group of charities would include the United Negro College Fund, NAACP, Thurgood, Marshall College Fund, Black Lives Matter Nashville, Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce, Gideon's Army, National Museum of African American Music, Memphis Music Initiative, and Memphis Jazz Workshop.

Out of the 56 charities that the outlet contacted, they reported that no one said they had been in contact with Wallen or his team or has received any donation.

In fact, only BMAC, an advocacy organization formed to address systemic racism within the music business, is the only charity Morgan Wallen and his team have reached out to and have donated $165,000, which is only a third of the promised amount promised.

READ ALSO: Adele, Rich Paul Getting Extremely Serious? The Real Reason Why They Click Revealed

However, Rolling Stone pointed out that it's also possible the disgraced singer-songwriter made donations anonymously, but per NME, it is unlikely because of Wallen's history of publicizing his charitable efforts.

In July, for instance, he launched the More Than My Hometown Foundation, and its goal is to help kids up to teenagers find families that can provide them their "forever family."

In early September, Wallen also performed a benefit concert with his friends to raise funds for those affected by the Tennessee flooding.

If Morgan Wallen will donate, the actual money woudln't even come from him but his label.

READ MORE: Is R. Kelly Taking The Witness Stand Before Trial Concludes

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.