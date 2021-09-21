Adele and her new boyfriend Rich Paul have been dating for a few months now but they just became Instagram official a couple of days ago.

Pictures of the new couple were taken at Anthony Davis and his wife's wedding on Sunday, where they were seen dancing the night away.

But is Adele ready to get married again after the sports manager reportedly believes he has finally "met his match"?

An insider revealed to Hollywood Life that being a dynamic person like Rich Paul and having an attractive aura, he reportedly believes that he and Adele are equals, as they both "take over a room, in a good way."

"And when they're together, they can unwind around each other because there is never a time where they have to prove anything to each other."

The insider went on to describe the pair as being both strong and funny and are also thankful they now have each other, which is why their relationship works - because they found their equal.

"They laugh and there isn't any drama and it is just easy and cool to see them together. They both are happy."

Why Adele Divorced Husband Simon Konecki

As of January 2021, Adele is finally and officially a single woman after she and her ex reached a divorce settlement, nearly two years after their split.

According to multiple insiders who spoke to several outlets, the reason for the singer and her ex's divorce was due to losing the passion that drew them towards each other.

They were previously friends before becoming lovers to being friends again.

There were also rumors that another reason could be because of the "Rolling In the Deep" singer's touring too much, as well as Simon being too focused on work and that they are "far apart all the time," that they had drifted apart.

Adele Makes Lifestyle Changes

Adele has immediately gotten work on herself by following diet plans and doing some exercise routines that would help her lose weight.

The Grammy award-winning singer popularized the Sirtfood Diet weight loss plan, which helped the singer lose 100 pounds.

Just some of the foods she's allowed to eat include apples, citrus fruits, walnuts, dark chocolates, dates, and luckily, she can even indulge herself in red wine.

