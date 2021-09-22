R. Kelly's trial is expected to come to a close on Wednesday. He is being tried for multiple sex crimes and racketeering charges.

One question on everyone's minds is this - Will R. Kelly go on the witness stand?

In a report by The New York Post, Ann Donnelly, the US district judge overseeing the case, told the court that she expects the trial to conclude on Sept. 22, with the defense finishing up in the morning.

The Brooklyn, New York judge, is also expecting that closing statements will start in the afternoon.

But there doesn't seem to be any mention of R. Kelly testifying in his defense.

On Tuesday, John Holder, the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer's accountant for one year before he was arrested, testified. He claimed that he didn't see any inappropriate behavior of his former boss around and toward women.

But the prosecutors, who spent almost five months testifying several accusers, were able to gather a good case against the R&B singer, and they are claiming that he sexually assaulted a lot of girls, with the youngest alleged victim was 13.

They also claim that R. Kelly was the head of an organization that organized the abuse for more than 20 years.

Testimonies for his trial have been harrowing, with one alleged victim detailing how he was forced by the accused to eat her feces as a form of punishment.

According to statements obtained by Radar, the victim, who is only known as "Jane," said in court, "He told me to smear [feces] in my face and what to exactly say and to put it in my mouth and act like I enjoyed that."

When the prosecutor asked Jane if the action was something she did willingly, she simply stated, "I did not."

One of his victims, according to prosecutors, is the late singer Aaliyah, whom Kelly illegally married in the 90s when she was only 15 years old.

Another witness for the prosecution was a former backup dancer for the singer, whom the court referred to as Angela.

She testified and stated that Kelly assaulted Aaliyah when she was only 13 or 14 years old.

The accusations have dogged R. Kelly for about twenty years, but his career was only put to a stop after the scrutiny intensified during the #MeToo movement and after the documentary "Surviving R. Kelly" was released in Jan. 2019.

