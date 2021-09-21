BTS Jungkook remains unstoppable these days that he continuously swoons his fans with his recent appearances.

The youngest K-pop boy group member appeared alongside South Korea's first lady during a special event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

His attendance caused massive online parties, with his name trended multiple times, like "jungkook," "JUNGKOOK," and "JEON JUNGKOOK."

His name was mentioned in 1.2 million tweets and 6 million engagements in both genders - breaking the event's primary goal.

One fan explained, "Jungkook has exceeded 6M engagement, his interest came mostly from Youth 70% from 18-24 years old & 28.8% from 25-34 years old, with almost equal portions between the two genders female (56.8%) & Male (43.2%). The purpose from his travel seems to have been successfully achieved."

His domination on Twitter is no longer surprising, though, as he recently created a new record for being the first K-pop idol to score the top spot on Twitter in 208 countries.

Earlier this month, allkpop reported the new historical record set by the golden maknae, recognizing the new milestone by "Record Setter Jungkook."

BTS Jungkook Also Left UNGA76's Viewers in Awe With Powerful Speech

Aside from his recent museum visit, Jungkook and all members of BTS attended the United Nations General Assembly.

The K-pop group joined the event as Special Presidential Envoy of South Korea President Moon Jae-In.

During his turn, he offered a powerful and comforting message to the World Leaders and viewers of the event. He particularly expressed his sadness over the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the lives of young individuals.

READ ALSO: BTS RM Makes Fans Proud With Upcoming UNGA76 Appearance

The recent health crisis also prevents them from holding concert tours for their fans. The lack of experiences in both social and educational sides could be completed quickly before the pandemic happened.

"Of course sometimes the world seems stuck in place even if you are ready to go, sometimes it feels like you've lost your way. There was a time we felt the same way," he said.

After giving his speech, he began singing behind the United Nations Podium - starting a hair-raising performance for all the viewers of the event. His "Permission to Dance" introduction caught everyone's attention, calling him a charismatic and impressive individual.

READ MORE: Rapper NO:EL Issues Apology Letter As Black Box Footage of Police Encounter Goes Viral [VIDEO]

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.