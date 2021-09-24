CupcakKe is back with a brand new track accompanied with a music video amid her TikTok fame after fans share their hilarious remixes of her songs incorporated with other musician's tracks.

The Chicago-based rapper recently released a song titled "Marge Simpson," inspired by none other than "The Simpsons" matriarch.

In the music video, the "Finding Nemo" hitmaker embodied the iconic yellow character by dressing up like Marge but with her twist. (watch the music video below)

The rapper's look is complete with the animated character's signature red necklace, towering blue updo, and green dress.

According to Pitch Fork, the Queen of TikTok remixes released several new songs over the past few months like "Mickey," "Moonwalk," "Mosh Pit," and "Huhhhh."

Her last record was released almost three years ago.

CupcakKe's TikTok Fame

CupcakKe is famous for her racy and provocative lyrics, especially on her song "V*gina," and fans couldn't help but get excerpts from her tracks and remix it with different songs.

The famous line from her song, "smack my a** like a drum," has been mashed up into different tracks and melodies by several musicians.

No song on earth is safe from CupcakKe remixes as fans unleashed their creativity in mixing music. Mashups include the "Frozen" soundtrack, "Into The Unknown," even Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata." (watch a sample of a remix track below)

Although the rapper has been getting a lot of attention recently, she has been in the rap industry for a while now. According to Insider, CupcakKe's career skyrocketed in 2016 when she released her mixtape "C*m Cake."

The rapper started as a church poet before ultimately pursuing her rap career.

"I started off doing, I think I was about 10 years old, and I was just on the churches like writing poetry and then one time, I asked the pastor like 'can I come up there and just like perform the poetry?'" She said in an interview with Mic.

Following this, a guy told him she should transition into rap because it would make more money.

Her career started to blossom as she wrote music with sex-positive messages behind it.

When asked about the direction of her career, CupcakKe said she's only going up because she wants to continue being the great person she is.

