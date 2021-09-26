Britney Spears is reportedly going to follow in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a year after they dropped their royal roles and moved to California permanently.

The mom-of-two is reportedly inspired by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who opened up their struggles in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that she reportedly wants to do the same thing.

According to Mirror UK, the "Baby One More Time" singer is already in talks with a possible interview with the TV legend where she'll be opening up about what's going on in her conservatorship.

According to the outlet's source, "Britney was touched when hearing about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah."

They went on to say how the pop princess saw the clips of the Sussexes' interview and loved how it was done.

Though there are a lot of documentaries about her life and her conservatorship, Britney is reportedly "ready to discussed what happened in her life" after her dad Jamie filed a petition in early September to end the 13-year-long conservatorship finally.

After all, the "Womanizer" hitmaker aired out her frustration about all the movies coming out about her conservatorship, saying in a previous Instagram post upon the release of the Hulu documentary a few months ago, how embarrassed she is.

"It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged...insulted...and embarrassed by the media...and I still am till this day!!"

Currently, there is no news if Britney Spears' interview with Oprah will push through.

Other Inhumane Actions Done to Britney Spears

The New York Times documentary released on Friday revealed that Jamie Spears monitored his daughter's phone calls and text messages during her entire conservatorship.

According to a former security team member named Alex Vlasov, who worked with Britney's team for nine years, his Black Box Security company had access to the "Lucky" singer's phone. It even installed a listening device in her room.

It seems like there is some truth to the claim because Jamie's attorney didn't deny that they did it. However, they explained that it was "within the parameters of the authority conferred upon hum by the court."

In another documentary that will be released by CNN titled "TOXIC: Britney Spears' Battle For Freedom," her former tour manager Dan George talked about how much her conservators controlled her medical care for more than ten years.

In a teaser for the upcoming film, he said, per Page Six, "The conservatorship dictated to her who her doctors were going to be, which doctors she was going to see, how often she was going to see them, how long those sessions would be - every aspect of her medical care."

His statement comes after the pop star testified that her conservatorship was so strict that he couldn't remove her IUD birth control.

