Lana Del Rey is fuming at Lorde.

The 36-year-old "Summertime Sadness" hitmaker is calling out her 24-year-old rival for copying two of her famous songs.

Lana is claiming that the New Zealand singer used her melodies in her new music and in a weird twist of events, the "Royals" chart-topper has reportedly agreed with the claims.

However, despite this, Lorde, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Conner, doesn't want to go public with her admission which immediately prompted an even bigger rift between the two music icons.

The disagreement between both of them has reportedly been happening for a while, an insider with knowledge to the feud told The Sun.

According to the insider, many of Lana Del Rey's fans had flagged one of Lorde's new songs titled "Stoned At the Nail Salon" saying that the melody has the same tune as her songs "Wild At Heart" and "Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have."

After the scandal, Lana, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, and her team got a music expert involved to check if the songs are really the same.

When the similarities were examined in front of the "Solar Power" hitmaker's team, they reportedly offered the "Blue Jeans" singer a percentage of the publishing rights to keep things sweet and a win-win situation for the two singers.

Per the insider, "Lana's team agreed and after an expert got involved and some discussions were thrashed out between everyone involved, Lorde's people came back and offered Lana a percentage of the publishing rights to the song."

Despite the money being offered, Lana reportedly said she isn't interested.

According to the insider, the "Young and Beautiful" singer just wants for Lorde to acknowledge that she copied her song publicly.

But if that doesn't happen, the insider said that the only route to go down is for the Manhattan New York native to take legal action and sue Lorde.

"It means the only last course of action would be to sue - but everyone is very keen to avoid that if at all possible and hopes there can be an amicable resolution instead."

The insider added, "The forensic experts agree with the fans, so it seems to be quite a clear cut case."

