Is Britney Spears okay with people making documentaries about her conservatorship?

Her fiancé surely isn't.

The 27-year-old fitness model has recently commented on streaming platforms making money out of her.

Sam said that documentaries about his soon-to-be wife's conservatorship shouldn't profit from her injustice.

This comes after Netflix released the trailer for "Britney vs. Spears" on Wednesday, which will talk about the pop icon's high-profile legal battle to remove her dad, Jamie Spears, as her conservator.

Sam commented on the Netflix's Instagram page trailer, saying, "I hope the profit from these docs go towards fighting injustice #freebritney."

Erin Lee Carr created the film and will be released on Sept. 28.

According to its synopsis, "'Britney vs Spears' tells the explosive story of Britney's life and her public and private search for freedom."

The film also promises to feature investigative work that has been done for years, exclusive interviews, and new documents.

"It shows Britney's life without utilizing the traumatic images that have previously defined her."

Even Lady Gaga's former manager Bobby Campbell commented on the same post-Sam Asghari wrote on.

He questioned how much third parties would be cashing in from the movie and how the money would be used.

Bobby asked, "It shows Britney's life without utilising the traumatic images that have previously defined her?"

He went on to say, "There needs to be transparency about how or whether the filmmakers are profiting from this doc, or if defense, or to legal defense funds to aide those who do not have the financial resources to fight against undue conservatorships."

But is Britney Spears okay with people making these documentaries?

Britney Spears' Feelings About Documentaries About Her Life

The "Baby One More Time" singer had already expressed her disapproval of movies being made about her life before.

The recent one was from Hulu, a documentary titled "Framing Britney," which attracted international attention.

Though some fans enjoyed watching the film and learning about her life, Britney Spears felt otherwise.

After the release of the Hulu movie, the mom-of-two shared her reaction on her social media, saying, "I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!!"

"It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged...insulted...and embarrassed by the media...and I still am till this day!!!!"

