Rihanna has been praised for inclusivity in her lines, Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty.

But it seems like every year for her Savage x Fenty show, and she gets a massive amount of backlash.

The third fashion show dropped on Amazon last Friday, and while she received praises for celebrating different kinds of bodies and ethnicities, not to mention the creative direction.

However, social media users are questioning the "Diamond" singer on why she's choosing to style her celebrity models in braids.

Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Ratajkowski's hair were styled in braids during their scenes, and both celebrities are not Black women.

Emily Ratajkowski and Vanessa Hudgens looking incredible for Savage x Fenty 😍 #new pic.twitter.com/VfffuQcdPd — CelebAddicted 🌹 (@celebxaddicted) September 24, 2021

Many people believe that the hairstyle choice is an appropriation of Black culture.

Twitter immediately exploded.

One Twitter user asked, "Loving everything about this show except why are white women in braids??? Rihanna?? What's good!? I need answers."

Another Twitter user wrote how the "We Found Love" hitmaker "really loves putting non-black people in braids for Fenty whatever show and then call it 'mad ethnic right now.'"

Savage x Fenty 2020

Last year, the Barbadian beauty's second fashion show featured a music mix that is considered a "seriously disrespectful act."

Rihanna was accused of disrespecting Islam values by including verses of the Hadith and mixed into its runway music.

The song is titled "Doom," and was created by Coucou Chloe in 2017.

The track has Islamic vocal samples from Hadith, which talks about judgment day.

Hadith is a record of the words, actions, and the silent approval of the prophet and founder of Islam.

At the time, social media users slammed the singer for using religion for "aesthetics."

They said that Rihanna is the person to be blamed and not her team because "she hired her team personally" and surely heard the songs beforehand.

Another person said, "Just because she's Rihanna doesn't give her a free pass to disrespect a religion."

Another furious Twitter user said at the time that RiRi and her team should educate themselves on religion, especially in a line that is supposed to represent diversity.

"No apology could make this right," a former Riri fan also tweeted.

Rihanna Issues Apology Over That Savage x Fenty Issue

A few days after facing heat, Rihanna released a statement saying she took full responsibility for the issue, even adding how thankful she is for the Muslim community for calling her attention to the incident.

It is unclear if Riri will also release an apology statement for the braids issue that was shown on the third Savage x Fenty show.

