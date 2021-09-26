HyunA failed to contain her tears after receiving a gift from their staff.

Following the success of HyunA and Dawn's first song under P. Nation, the singer shared images of her crying after giving their last performance for "Ping Pong."

On her Instagram account, the 29-year-old former 4Minute member posted a photoset showing herself holding a colorful notebook.

Meanwhile, she uploaded a photo of the notebook in another post, calling it "the loveliest and touching diary" she ever received.

Per HyunA, the notebook contains handwritten letters from the dance team and their staff. Even her boyfriend, Dawn, can be seen getting teary-eyed after reading the diary.

"The most lovable and moving diary in the world. I will never forget these tens of handwritten letters written by our family (staff) TT," she wrote, as translated by AllKpop.

Meanwhile, their fans sent them messages of support as the diary marked the beautiful ending of their "Ping Pong" promotions.

One fan commented, "Seeing you happy is the most beautiful thing in this world."

"Ah that's happy tears, then. Protect them at all cost," another wrote.

HyunA, Dawn's Expectations

"Ping Pong" marked the first song they made as a duo, but they never expected to be where they are right now in the first place.

During their live online press conference for their album "1+1=1," the couple detailed how they came up with their new album.

According to Dawn, it took them some time to finally make the release possible. In fact, they reportedly spent about a year before dropping the new album/

Meanwhile, HyunA disclosed how they almost failed to debut as a duo for "1+1=1." However, the results after a year of work came out perfectly, helping them realize it was worth to be shared.

When asked the anatomy of their song, "Ping Pong," Dawn revealed it was about a couple falling in love in a cute and lovely way.

"Overall, I hope people feel the rhythm and mood really well. We also included a lot of exotic sounds so it'll be fun if you listen while focusing on that," he went on, as quoted by Soompi.

At the end of the broadcast, the couple showered each other with compliments. Dawn confessed he would always get mesmerized soon after HyunA opened her eyes in every music video.

