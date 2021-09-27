"Judas Priest" recently announced that they will be postponing the rest of their US tour as guitarist Richie Faulkner was recently hospitalized due to an alarming reason.

According to a statement posted by Chipster PR & Consulting, as reported by Loud Wire, Faulkner was hospitalized because of a "major medical heart condition," the PR firm assures that he's currently being treated for his illness.

The statement did not specify what type of condition Faulkner has. Lead vocalist Rob Halford, popularly known as "Metal God," also took to Instagram to announce his bandmate's tragic situation.

"We are all sending love to our Falcon for a speedy recovery," Halford wrote. (read his complete statement below)

The lead vocalist mentioned that as soon as they hear from Faulkner's doctors an update on when they could reschedule their tour, they would announce it to the public.

He also mentioned that tickets for the canceled shows remain valid.

Fans Worried About Faulkner's Situation

Aside from his bandmates, fans of "Judas Priest" are also worried about Faulkner's situation; many took to Halford's comment section to send their regards.

"Massively tragic but sending tons of love to Ritchie and hoping it's a quick recovery, we need the shredder!!!!" one fan wrote.

"as really hoping to see you guys in Denver on Wednesday, but health and safety is much more important. Get well soon Ritchie!" another fan wrote.

"This is so terrifying I was hoping it was fake news @falconfaulkner wishing you a speedy recovery we love you so much," one commented.

Who Is Richie Faulkner?

Richard Ian Faulkner is an English musician popularly known for being a guitarist of "Judas Priest" since 2011.

Before entering the music scene, Faulkner started working as a sausage vendor between 1995 and 2000. He began playing for the band "Dirty Deeds" at the beginning of his music career.

In 2011, he was recommended by Pete Friesen to "Judas Priest." He gave the band a wrong number, they later reached out to Faulkner via e-mail, but he deleted it because he thought it was junk mail.

Later on, the band was able to track him down, and Faulkner thought it was a joke at first.

'Judas Priest's Recent Shows

Before Faulkner was hospitalized, the band just performed at the "Louder Than Life" music festival in Kentucky over the weekend.

"Judas Priest" played a rendition of the song "The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)," originally sung by Fleetwood Mac.

Fans were surprised to see Kirk Hammett of "Metallica" as their special guest.

