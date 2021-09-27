The Rolling Stones are again back on stage, touring as they give tribute to their drummer Charlie Watts.

Their pandemic-delayed "No Filter" tour launched on Sunday, September 26, held at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. Unfortunately, they came back on the road without their drummer of nearly six decades.

And according to Hollywood Reporter, it was clear from the outset that the members and the fans missed Charlie Watts, who recently died a month ago at the age of 80. No cause of death is still revealed.

A Show For Charlie Watts

The source continued to report how the show opened with a drumbeat and Watt's photos flashing on the video board.

And as the second song of the setlist ended, they played a rousing rendition of "It's Only Rock' N' Roll (But I Like It)," and this is where Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood came up on stage. The members further thanked their avid fans for their support and for loving their master drummer.

Mick Jagger spoke to the audience, "This is our first-ever tour we've ever done without him, we'll miss Charlie so much, on and off the stage." The group played "Tumbling Dice" for Watts.

The concert was held following safety protocols as they wore masks as required by St. Louis' anti-virus protocol.

All About The Tour

The "No-Filter" tour was supposed to be held in 2020. But due to the pandemic, they decided to halt the event, which also happened to numerous artists.

After their first stop, the tour will continue in North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Minnesota, Florida, Dallas, Atlanta, and Detroit, ending the tour in Texas by November 20. The group added three new dates from their initial plans in Los Angeles on October 14 and October 17 and Las Vegas on November 6.



The concert itself still had the same driving beat personified by Watts, as sources reported, due to the help of Steve Jordan. Jordan may be new to the fans, but they described him as "hardly new to the Stones," as he performed for Richards' "X-Pensive Winos" for the past years, along with many other acts.

