Travis Scott's Cacti brand of spiked seltzer is currently facing a lawsuit.

A fan of the Travis Scott's Anheuser-Busch drink isn't enjoying the drink anymore after finding out that there has been some mislabeling in the product.

According to AllHipHop, Rebecca Read filed a class-action lawsuit against the brewing company, claiming that she has issues with the beverage reportedly "made with 100% Blue Agave from Mexico."

In the court document, Read reportedly purchased Cacti in June and July of this year, thinking it would contain agave spirits because it is labeled as "Agave Spiked Seltzer."

However, she was disappointed to find out that the product didn't contain "real" Blue Agave from Mexico, but instead, just an "agave sweetener."

The woman said she chose to buy Cacti despite it being more expensive than other spiked seltzer brands in stores because she assumed she was getting the real "Blue Agave," which is used to make tequila.

But then, after finding out that it was only a sweetener, she believes that the company and the product have ripped her off because it is now worth less than what she would have paid if Anheuser-Busch didn't market it as having been made with 100% Blue Agave from Mexico.

As many know, Agave is a plant native to arid and semi-arid regions of the Americas, particularly in Mexico.

The famous Blue Agave plant is used in making the favorite alcoholic drink, tequila.

In the US, the popularity of the Weber Blue Agave plant has skyrocketed, that there has been an increase of more than 30% of consumption from 2015 until 2020.

Due to this, the demand for 100% Blue Agave plant products has been massive, with Agave-based spirits being the third-largest spirits category in the US alone, following vodka and whiskey.



But per Read, the state and federal relation regulations need the front label of Cacti to mention that the product is something other than "Agave Spiked Seltzer."

Per the complaint, according to AllHipHop, "The Product lacks any Agave spirits and instead uses 'Agave syrup,' a sweetener derived from the Agave plant, as shown in the fine print ingredient list on the back of the product."

"Defendant sold more of the Product and at higher prices than it would have in the absence of this misconduct, resulting in additional profits at the expense of consumers."

It further said, "Had Plaintiff and proposed class members known the truth, they would not have bought the product or would have paid less for it."

