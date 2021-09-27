Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have reportedly separated despite no confirmation from the couple about their relationship status.

Based on this article by People, the "Sure Thing" singer and his supermodel wife decided to part ways after almost a decade together and nearly three years of marriage. A representative of the couple exclusively shared the news with the publication.

"After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now," said the insider. The source relayed that "the couple both wish each other well."

The amount of time the couple has been broken up is unclear as the representative gave a vague timeline regarding the end of their relationship. The reason for Miguel and Nazanin's unannounced breakup was also undisclosed to the public.

Netizens Speculate The Reason

The pair's separation became a trending topic on social media not only for its sudden timing but because the reason for it is still unknown. Netizens began to investigate the couple's controversial split and drew up their speculations about the former Mr. and Mrs. Miguel.

This Twitter user has garnered the attention of fellow fans who are just as invested in the issue. The fan began their thread by explaining the couple's separation "comes as no surprise."

"It seemed like they only got married because she was tired of waiting around," user @robinwannabefly tweeted and continued to say, "[The] silver lining is hopefully Miguel gives us some good ass music from this and puts that booboo rock sh-t in the trash."

They ended their spiel by preaching, "dry them tears and call some rebound b-tches to the studio! Get the coke!" pertaining that the singer should use illegal substances and get involved with other women to move one from his heartbreak.

Meanwhile, another interested party replied under the original tweet, which further pushed the narrative that Miguel had contributed to his marriage to the model. "It's also no secret he was an alleged habitual cheater so like [laughing out loud] at [people] being upset," user @NotLaja claimed.

Miguel and Nazanin's Cryptic Messages

The rumors surrounding the artist's infidelity are not unfounded, as E! reported that the artist began sharing "thought-provoking" dialogue in his Instagram account.



According to the publication, Miguel asked his followers, "What do you desire?" in previous IG stories. He then followed it up with a statement saying, "Have certainty and clear intention about your desire. Only take action on things that relate to, and excite positive emotion to your desire."

Meanwhile, the "Dreamcatcher" starlet had begun treating her social media like her personal diary as she shared cryptic quotes about falling in love again after finding herself.

