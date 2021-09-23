Birdman had recently addressed the real reason for his kissing photo from 2006 with co-rapper Lil Wayne, which turned the music community into ablaze.

Who goes by the name Bryan Christopher Williams, Birdman declared that the photo was nothing romantic but all love. This article reported that Birdman regards his connection with Lil Wayne as a father and son relationship.

The said photo that went viral had been the peak of many interviews in which other people from Cash Money Records got asked regarding the image and how it happened. And for the first time, Birdman finally spoke about the situation in REVOLT TV's "Big Facts" podcast.

And during that time of the incident, he believed that it would be the last time he would get to see Lil Wayne, which he mentioned to be his son.

Meanwhile, over the past few years, the relationship between the two rappers has gone rocky until it deteriorated due to Cash Money Records' unpaid money resulting in a lawsuit filed by Lil Wayne.

More On The Father-Son Relationship

The face of the Cash Money Records said, "First of all, my own son, I would kiss him," Birdman responded.

"I always looked at Wayne as my son and I always looked at it like, 'cause I was in the streets, and I thought this might be the last time he ever see me."

He stepped in to be his father figure from the time he attempted suicide at the age of 12 and often spoke about his struggles in his early life. "I was his father when he didn't have a father since he was 9 years old," Birdman shared, referencing Wayne.

"And I love him like my own, and I'd give my life for him and I'd take a life for him," Birdman says. And, according to USA Today, the rapper also had the same explanation in 2009 in an interview with Tim Westwood.



Despite all of the commotion from the viral photo and the conflict with Lil Wayne, they still maintained a strong connection.

Birdman Predicts Good Verzus Rival

Continuing the interview, Birdman also mentioned who could be Lil Wayne's proper rival in a Verzus battle, as Wayne himself is unrivaled in the music industry, per source.

"Himself, Wayne versus Tunechi. He got too much s**t going on, he don't need to touch that. Come on, brother - this is Tunechi," he proclaimed.

Birdman also praised Lil Wayne's success on the Billboard charts, where he surpassed Elvis Presley on the Hot 100 chart. One of those commercial successes helped Wayne to become one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Birdman even defended the kiss, which many fans thought was gay, or he was a sexual predator on the young artists in his label. But by 2009, the rapper dismissed the fan's speculations.



