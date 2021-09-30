Former SISTAR member Soyou formally moved on from Starship Entertainment with a new agency.

On Wednesday, the newly launched agency Big Planet Made Entertainment (BPM) confirmed signing an agreement with Soyou.

In a statement released through Sports Kunghang, BPM confirmed the partnership with the K-pop idol. She became the first artist to ever sign a contract with the agency.

"We recently signed an exclusive contract with Soyou," BPM Entertainment penned, as translated by Soompi. "We successfully made the first step by recruiting vocalist Soyou as the first artist of Big Planet Made."

The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the good news, telling her fans that she would soon resume all her activities after leaving her previous company.

Soyou also asked her fans to continuously support her and her activities under the new agency.

The move came weeks after departing from Starship Entertainment earlier this month. In a statement addressed to her followers, she expressed her gratitude toward the staff of the agency before hinting about an exciting return soon.

Soyou's Journey With SISTAR - Before and After Disbandment

Soyou, whose real name is Kang Ji Hyun, started her career as one of the members of Starship Entertainment's supergroup, SISTAR.



She was initially up to debut as a member of 4Minute under Cube Entertainment. However, the company said she needed more improvement. She later auditioned for Starship Entertainment by doing a cover of Navi's "On The Road." After a few years of training, she debuted as a member of SISTAR in June 2010.

SISTAR marked their first-ever hit single, "So Cool."

Apart from performing with the group, Soyou established collaborations with different artists, including Mad Clown, K. Will, Boyfriend's Jongmin, Junggigo, and EXO's Baekhyun.

She performed with SISTAR as a group for the last time on June 4, 2017 at Inkigayo before they officially disbanded. Soyou then pursued a solo career and launched her debut in 2018 through a mini-album titled "Re:Born." She released a follow-up album, "Re:Fresh," in the same year.

After leaving Starship Entertainment, the agency penned a heartfelt message to the artist to wish her luck.

"We respect Soyou's decision, and although the contract has ended, we sincerely hope and support Soyou's new start in the future," part of the statement said.

