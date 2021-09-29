Kanye West removed all the unhelpful parts of his album for a better version of "Donda" - including Chris Brown's part.

This week, Kanye dropped the updated version of "Donda" on several streaming sites and services.

One of the most notable - and controversial - changes he applied was the complete removal of Brown's lines from "New Again." In the new version, he replaced Brown's voice with his own and accompanied a choir on the chorus.

The "Jesus is King" rapper nor his representative has not offered an official statement regarding the removal. However, it is worth noting that the two musicians seemingly started a beef last month.

In a since-deleted Instagram story, the 32-year-old King of R&B called Kanye a whole h-e. He did not provide the exact issue he had against his collaborator. However, his post is probably rooted in their "New Again" song release.

Following the snub, fans said they felt glad over the move since they were also irritated when Brown first complained about his verse.

One fan said, KANYE REMOVED CHRIS BROWN ON NEW AGAIN YOU LOVE TO SEE IT! UNGRATEFUL MAN! AND IT SOUNDS BETTER!"

"I'm glad Kanye took Chris Brown off Donda. He had the entire hook on New Again to himself & the choir but he started crying on Instagram about Kanye not making his part longer. The song was great as it was lol there was no point in crying about it if you're already on the album..." another added.

More Changes on "Donda" Album

Aside from Brown, KayCyy also got snubbed after the singer's part on "Keep My Spirit Alive" was also removed.

Still, the singer's vocals were retained on "Hurricane."

The YouTube channel, Watching the Throne, also gave detailed information about the changes and what fans can expect on the newly updated "Donda" album.

Before dropping the new version, "Donda" broke the record for having the biggest debut on the Billboard 200 this year, scoring top spot with 309,000 equivalent album sales. Drake, however, broke the record a week later.

Aside from working on the album, West is currently busy on his multi-part documentary, "Jeen-Yuhs. Reports revealed that the three-part flick, which has been sold for $30 million, has been in the making for over two decades.

The documentary will be released sometime next year.

