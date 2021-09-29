FTISLAND's lead singer Lee Hong Ki just begged his fans in his recent "Beggin" cover.

On Tuesday, the Korean band's singer posted a short video of his "Beggin" cover on his Instagram account. He introduced the guitarist, Minsung, who helped him complete the song.

"A band I love very much #Maneskin #Beggin #Måneskin #Begin. We tried to do a short cover with Minsung. Please teach me how to pronounce English better..." he captioned the post, as translated by AllKpop.

Hong Ki began singing the intro using his notable voice and range. Meanwhile, Minsung took over for the rap part before the duo sang together for the chorus.

The video already reached 100,000 views and thousands of comments from fans who want more English covers from the K-pop idol.

His new performance video came days after the singer dropped his first-ever Japanese solo album.

This week, Hong Ki gifted his fans his "Drawing" album, which features six different songs - "Found Me," "Mixtape," "Intro," "Seaside Radio," "See You Soon Again," and "Stay Young."

The lyrics sent positive messages to fans, assuring them that FTISLAND would always be there no matter what.

As of the writing, "Drawing" already reached the top spot on iTunes Japan, with NCT 127's "Sticker," Supernova's "Cloud Nine," and BTS "LOVE YOURSELF, 'Answer'" and "BTS, THE BEST" completed the top 5.

Will FTISLAND Comeback As A Group?

While Hong Ki excited his fans with his recent cover and album, FTISLAND's fans repeatedly asked him whether the group would return to the stage soon.

However, multiple news outlets confirmed that the main vocalist is preparing with the members for a group comeback within this year.

For now, the members dedicate their time to their individual projects. Choi Min Hwan returned to "Mr. house Husband 2" following his recent military discharged. Meanwhile, Lee Jae Jin will appear in the musical "Vampire Arthur" starting November 11.

Hong Ki, on the other hand, keeps himself busy months after returning from the military. The lead vocalist finished his service on April 18 and marked his return with a photo on Instagram.

"Finally, the day of my military discharge has arrived. Thank you so much to everyone who waited for me. I hope that we will be able to see each other often in the future," he captioned the post.

