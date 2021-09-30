SHINee's Taemin made Shawols cry with his recent surprise video appearance.

On Wednesday, the Military Manpower Administration uploaded a new video on its official YouTube channel. The account titled the short video with, "What are Private Taemin's reasons for applying for the military orchestra? Private Taemin reveals Taemin's active duty recruitment guidelines, and how to apply to the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps," as translated by AllKpop.

The over one-minute video features Taemin wearing a clean-cut uniform that highlighted his visuals even more.

But apart from surprising his fans, he also explained the new guidelines in applying for the military. He made the viewers fall from their seats by introducing himself, saying, "I am private Lee Tae Min from the National Defense Support Corps, the military marching band."

Per the 28-year-old K-pop idol, interested applicants can do the steps that he did. He reportedly applied directly to the Marching Band through the Military Manpower Administration's website.

Despite being away from the camera for months, he assured his fans that he is healthy and well while serving the country.

Fans Sent Well Wishes to Taemin

Following his surprise appearance, his fans left heartfelt comments on the video and wished him the best while serving the military.

One fan said, "Please serve well, stay healthy and know that you make all of your fans very very proud and we'll wait for you to come back to us safely!"

"We're so happy to see him as we miss him so much. Our precious Taemin, we love you! We're waiting for you. Serve well and comeback healthy!" another Shawol exclaimed.

Before his enlistment, Taemin left everyone with his dashing looks and a mini-album, "Advice."

Weeks before joining the military, he dropped his third mini-album that includes five tracks. The same album has "If I Could Tell You," which Taemin recorded with Girls Generation member Taeyeon.

READ ALSO: FTISLAND's Lee Hongki Wows Fans With Maneskin's 'Beggin' Cover [VIDEO]

He previously released two mini-albums, "Never Gonna Dance Again Act I" and "Never Gonna Dance Again Act II."

The "Move" hitmaker made sure to keep in touch with the fans by uploading a video under Military Manpower Administration's official YouTube Channel. He answered 30 questions sent by fans and revealed he is learning Piano in the military band.

When he was asked what he would do on his first vacation, Taemin said he would visit his parents and pet immediately.

READ MORE: Kanye West Axes Chris Brown From New 'Donda' Version Because of PERSONA

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.