Little Mix's new track "Cut You Off," which talks about "preserving their energy," appears to allude to their split with former bandmate Jesy Nelson.

Did they throw shade at Jesy for leaving them hanging and claiming they're "bad" for her mental health?

Based on the stinging lyrics, which the band stated was like 'therapy' to compose, the sisters appear to make a jab at the now-solo singer, 30. It was so thinly-veiled that it did not take much to make fans assume that it must be about Jesy.

"Cut You Off," written by Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall, is the next single from Little Mix's upcoming album "Between Us and The Sun."

Part of the song's lyrics were shared and many claimed that truly, this was the remaining band members' way of telling Jesy she's the one disrupting their energy and not the other way around. Jesy left the group late last year after admitting it was affecting her mental health. She did not say the girls were the ones who were bad for her health, just all the pressure of doing a music video.

ALSO READ: Finneas, Billie Eilish's Brother Feuding with Ex Bachelor Star and GF Over a Birthday Greeting

The lyrics go, "'How did we get here; We used to be so cool; Nothing lasts forever but I really thought wlittle we could; I know there'll be tears but it's worth the broken heart; If I can't protect my energy, I gotta cut you off."

When they were interviewed about the song, none of them pertained to Jesy, although they hinted that it was a joy to write, because it made them feel as if they have gone to therapy. Jade said, ""Cut You Off" was written a couple of months ago in a session with Lost Boy and Lauren Aquilina. It was kind of like a therapy session writing Cut You Off actually."

Perrie added to this by saying, "You let it all out, it's a safe space," while Jade added her two cents by stating that she loves "Cut You Off because it's just a really good, solid, manic pop song."

Although the girls did not divulge who the song is about because it can just about everyone else they had a beef with - from exes to many more other people, fans were quick to speculate that it was aimed at Jesy. One wrote: 'So is this about Jesy?'

While another added: 'Imagine this was aimed at Jesy.' The band may not be as notorious as Taylor Swift in writing about past hurts and about people who hurt them, but it has done it at least once.

For example, the band reportedly wrote "Shout Out To My Ex" as a shade to Perrie's former fiance Zayn Malik.

ALSO READ: To Marry Britney Spears Feels Like Hitting a Jackpot for Sam Asghari, Ex GF Hints

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.