Finneas, Billie Eilish's brother, is at odds with Nick Viall, a former Bachelor's star. This is because the latter's GF Natalie Joy, shared what admirers thought was a lovely homage to her boyfriend, but Internet sleuths uncovered to be plagiarized.

The original writer is none other than Finneas' girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski. Hence, the shading of Eilish's camp against Viall.

While some of her fans praised her for her heartfelt remarks, others pointed out that the birthday greeting wasn't genuine; the words were really written by Finneas' girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski. These fans alleged that Viall's girlfriend deceived people arlier this week when she sent a beautiful birthday message to express her love for him.

According to these watchful fans, Natalie had nearly verbatim duplicated two of Claudia's earlier tributes to Finneas.

"That face!!" Claudia wrote in her original 2019 post. "My favorite thing in the world is waking up to that face!! you've flipped my whole world upside down and given every dream & goal a new meaning and purpose, your sense of humor, honesty, generosity, talent, creativity, drive, heart, vibrancy just blows my mind. you tear every fairytale to shreds, happy birthday @finneas I love you like nothing else," she added.

"My life partner i can't imagine a day without you close by. you are one of the best ones and anyone who's met you knows it too. i am so lucky to love you. cherishing your existence forever happy birthday my baby," she also wrote in another heartwarming post.

Natalie shared a sequence of photos of her and Nick together on Instagram with a comment that reads VERY similar this week, on Viall's birthday, September 29.

"this man!!! you are one of the best ones and anyone who's met you knows it too. I am so lucky to not only share this life with you but to love you, and to be loved by you," she wrote. "you flipped my whole world upside down and given every dream and goal a new meaning and purpose. your sense of humor, honesty, generosity, talent, creativity, drive, heart and passion just blows my mind. cherishing your existence forever!! you tear every single fairytale to shreds. happy birthday baby i love you like nothing else!!

One user, @PooCrumbly, took a screenshot of the posts and asked Claudia how she felt about Natalie's stolen caption.

Finneas and Claudia both later retweeted the post, to signify that they have noticed what has happened and that they do not like it."Nobody's gonna know..they're gonna know," Claudia teased, quoting a famous TikTok line.

