Tony Bennet's wife, Susan Benedetto, has given insight into his memory loss and how it affects their daily life as a couple and a family.

The 95-year old was first diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2017, according to his wife. However, even after four years of having this progressive illness, Tony is still unaware that he has it.

Daily Mail reported that Susan had guested on "60 Minutes" with her celebrity husband last Sunday to open up about this topic finally.

When asked about the state of his memory loss, Benedetto had answered, "He recognizes me, thank goodness, his children, you know, we are blessed in a lot of ways. He's very sweet. He doesn't he has [Alzheimer's.]

Tony's Memory Loss

She continued to say that their daily domestic life has been "different" due to his sickness. One of the aftereffects includes how the musical icon has been "more alert" at different times of the day.

The music legend had first mentioned forgetting his memories five years ago to his spouse. "We came home one night, and he said, "Susan, I'm having a hard time remembering the names of the musicians."

The 55-year old housewife had thought it was "unusual" for Tony to be forgetting his peers and friends. She then asked him, "Well, do you wanna go see a doctor about it," to which he replied, "I do."



READ ALSO: How Did Cardi B Get a Snatched Waist After Pregnancy? Singer's Sexy Fit in Paris Fashion Week Shocks Fans

Alzheimer's Affected Tony's Career

The doctor who confirmed Bennett's dementia, Gayatri Devi, had also appeared on the show. He expressed that "no one really knows" the extent of how the singer's brain functions and developed over the years with the disease.

"I know his hippocampus, which is the "Grand Central Station" of memories and the conduit through which we retrieve memories as well as lay down memories is not working very well," Devi explained.

According to sources, Tony's Alzheimer's had been significantly slow compared to others. This had allowed him to continue to perform on stage for as long as he could remember the lyrics.

The article mentioned his latest collaboration with Lady Gaga, which happened last August when they recorded for the "Bad Romance" singer's new album titled "Love for Sale." The duo has maintained their relationship ever since Gaga had featured on Tony's 2011 album.



READ MORE: Lil Nas Still in Love with Mysterious Lover? Singer Makes Huge Confession

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.