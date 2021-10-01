Lil Nas X recently admitted the reason why he chose to remain single even after ending things with his previous lover, and that is he hasn't completely moved on from it.

Aside from all the juicy details, the artist also revealed the identity of his ex-boyfriend during a recent interview with Tony Fly and Symon on SiriusXM's Hots 1 LA. According to Daily Mail, Lil Nas X confirmed that he was dating the actor in one of his music videos.

The musician's mysterious lover was none other than his co-star Yai Ariza. When asked about their relationship, Nas answered, "We were dating, and we are still on very good terms."

Lil Nas X Still In Love with His Ex?

The "Industry Baby" singer followed it up by confessing that he was "sure" the two of them might get back together and "date again." Lil Nas X had said that the Colombian-born actor was "literally the best person" that he ever dated when describing Ariza.

During the interview, Lil Nas X also shared that he was the one who had ended their relationship, but it was not because of anything that Yai had done. "I love him. He is amazing," The 22-year old said, "[But] I wanted to kind of focus on my music right now."

Symon went in for the kill and commented, "Your eyes look like you are in love," to which his guest replied confidently, "I am still very much in love, but I'm trying to manage, you know?"

The celeb made it clear that he wasn't opposed to getting back together with the dancer. "If it's meant, it'll happen in the future, you know," Lil Nas X said while also agreeing with Tony Fly's "Life is long" statement.



Lil Nas X Love Life

Before admitting to his relationship on the radio, The "Montero" singer had subtly talked about his ex-beau in previous interviews without dropping his name.

Sources reported that Nas was already dating Ariza in May as he told an interviewer that he was dating someone at the time. A few months later, in August, that artist professed how he was "really happy" how "effortless" and "natural" the relationship was.

"I don't think I'm ready to have that extra responsibility [of being in love] on my shoulders right now. When it happens, it's going to happen," the star once said during his last visit to Andy Cohen's show.



