"WAP" rapper Cardi B got all eyes on her at the Paris Fashion Week with her sexy fits throughout her whole appearance after giving birth to her new son.

The 28-year-old just made everyone's attention go to her as she appeared walking around Paris, October 3, with a green ensemble, designed by Richard Quinn, per Page Six.

She also appeared in another fit wearing a trench coat for Balenciaga, covered in magazine clippings and topped off with a statement-making black headpiece, as described by People.

Much later, she showcased another head-to-toe clothing inspired from the '70s in lavender color, as she shared on her Instagram.

Postpartum At Fashion Week

Cardi B and Offset had a lovely time as they were spotted at Girafe dining in front of the Eiffel Tower while staying in Paris. Later on, there was a time when she tweeted, "Can't wait till these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body. I be crying for no reason."

The "Bodak Yellow" singer's sexy post-baby figure made conversation in the online community where they talked about her "tummy tuck." Cardi became the talk of the town as she got flooded by her fans complimenting her body after a month of giving birth to baby Kiari Kendrell Cephus.



She, later on, denied their claims and said that it was because of her hips that changed throughout pregnancy.

The Post Labor Secret?

As she got dressed in numerous stunning fits during the Fashion Week, Cardi B explained through Instagram stories entitled "Girl Talk," how she achieved her new shape after giving birth.

The star continuously accepted her fans' compliments and said, "I think right now it's because I got some amazing hips due to my gorgeous son because he was sitting so low. You know when your baby is low, your hips spread."

She proceeded, "But everybody's just like, 'Cardi, you so snatched. What do you do? You did lipo? You had a tummy tuck?'"

Via stories do Instagram, Cardi B fala sobre seu corpo, pós parto e nascimento do seu último filho.pic.twitter.com/MJBzJ9VGeL — Cardi B Crave (@cravecardibBR) September 30, 2021



"You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me," Cardi said. "I lost so much blood guys, one day I'm gonna talk to you about my crazy ass delivery, but anyways I looked snatched, especially when I take these paparazzi pictures when I'm 'like this '... but I'm really like this."

