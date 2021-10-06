Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang, still cannot over his father's untimely passing.

One year after Eddie shocked the music industry with his death, his memories still break his family and fans' hearts - especially Wolfgang.

On the day of his first death anniversary, the 30-year-old son published a moving message to honor Eddie and his legacy. He also shared a photo of him playing his guitar while Eddie pats his head.

"One year. You fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away. It's just so unfair," he said. "I'm not ok. I don't think I'll ever be ok. There's so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you."

Wolfgang also expressed how missing his father extremely hurts him.

Despite that, he assured his late father he is doing his best even without him, although it is hard for him. He also hopes Eddie remains proud of him.

On Continuing Eddie Van Halen's Legacy

After Eddie's death, Wolfgang has been continuing his father's legacy by dropping his recent debut album with Mammoth WVH.

In a June interview with USA Today, he explained the meaning of the band name and how "Mammoth" played a huge role in his life.

"Oh, he loved it. I was working with the intention of calling it that for like two years before I even asked Dad. I finally asked him, 'Is that OK?' And he was like, '(Expletive) yeah, that's awesome!'" he went on.

Mammoth, to fans' surprise, was one of the original names of his father and brother Alex's band before deciding to use Van Halen instead.

He also revealed how proud Eddie was when he began following his footsteps in the industry.

The rock guitar god died last year after losing his battle against throat cancer. Eddie reportedly endured the dreaded disease for decades.

Prior to his death, he had been in and out of the hospital due to intestinal issues. He even underwent chemotherapy before his death. In addition, he flew back and forth from the US and Germany for five years to receive his radiation treatment.

His band, Van Halen, dropped hit songs during its active years and even landed a spot on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

