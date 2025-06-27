Wolfgang Van Halen Bows Out of Black Sabbath's Farewell Concert Due to Scheduling Conflict

Wolfgang Van Halen has pulled out of Black Sabbath's much-hyped farewell concert, days before the band is set to perform on July 5 in Birmingham, due to a scheduling conflict.

The 34-year-old rocker said he won't be able to take the slot, as his tour will require a tight turnaround.

He explained during an interview with Detroit's 101 WRIF, "I, unfortunately, had to back out because the Creed tour starts the day after, and I wouldn't be able to pull it off."

He and his band, Mammoth WVH, are the opening act for Creed's 2025 reunion tour, beginning July 9 in Kentucky. His call to miss the Sabbath show was a surprise, given the show's high profile.

"I'm very excited to watch it, but I unfortunately had to back out."

On "Loudwire Nights" in May, Van Halen sipped his coffee in Los Angeles. He spoke about his family's long-standing association with Black Sabbath through his legendary guitarist, Eddie Van Halen.

"My family lineage is intertwined and has gone way back with the likes of Ozzy," he said, noting, "My dad was very, very close with Tony, probably the closest of any other guitar players out there."

Van Halen's relationship with Sabbath isn't just symbolic; he was personally tapped by Osbourne last year to perform at the rocker's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. The resulting all-star tribute band featured Van Halen alongside Zakk Wylde, Jelly Roll, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Billy Idol.

"I got the request from Ozzy, so you don't say no," Van Halen said on the "Talking Rock with Meltdown" podcast. "You're like, 'I'll do what I can, sir.'" He recalled the band having two rehearsals in Los Angeles and one final run-through in Cleveland before the performance. "It was nice, the band got to gel, so it wasn't just thrown together."

Read more: Ozzy Osbourne Hopes to Win an Oscar as He Opens Up About Health Battles in New Documentary

Ozzy's Last Stand in Birmingham

Called "Back to the Beginning," the one-off journey will mark the last time any of Osbourne's fans will see him take the stage, as he battles Parkinson's disease. It will reunite Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward, who last played together 20 years ago.

In addition to Sabbath's much-awaited appearance, a row of metal music icons joins the lineup: Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Mastodon, Sammy Hagar, Tom Morello, and others.

A Salute to Ozzy and Birmingham

The event, which takes place at Villa Park, a stone's throw from Osbourne's childhood home, will donate all profits to Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorn Children's Hospice.

"It's my time to go back to the beginning," Osbourne said in a statement. "Time for me to give back to the place where I was born. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham forever."