Scott Middleton is officially leaving the Canadian hardcore punk band "Cancer Bats" after being a guitarist for 17 years.

Taking to his Twitter account, Middleton explained the reason behind his decision to leave the group despite spending more than a decade and a half with them.

"After much consideration and an amazing 17 years together, I've decided that I will be parting ways with Cancer Bats," Middleton wrote. (check out the full post below)

Thank you all for everything. Here’s to the future 🙏🔥❤️🤘#cancerbats pic.twitter.com/6mJ2rE2bm0 — Scott Middleton (@scoebcity) October 4, 2021

The musician mentioned that now is the perfect time for him to prioritize his family, personal growth, health and shift his focus towards helping other musicians thrive through his experience in mixing tracks.

"I am currently in the process of building my own recording studio east of Toronto," he added.

He confirmed that his studio would be available in the next month or so.

The guitarist also aired his sentiments to other band members, Liam Cormier, Mike Peters, Jaye R. Schwarzer, saying he's thankful for all the accomplishments they achieved together.

"I look back on all the records we made, the countless tours and shows, the accomplishments we achieved together, and the memories we shared, with immense pride and gratitude." he went on.

READ ALSO: Jesy Nelson Iced out by Little Mix Members? 'I Haven't Seen Newborns of Edwards and Pinnock,' She Laments

Scott Middleton Receives Support From Fans

After his announcement, many fans took to the reply section to send their love and support.

"Classy way to bow out of a quality band, dude. Thanks for the excellent music, on record and live. Sad I'll now probably never get to chat to you in person about how the riff in Lucifer's Rocking Chair sounds like Tyrants by Immortal, but I can't wait to hear what you produce." One fan wrote.

"Gutting but all the very best for your future. Loved seeing you rock so many places." Another fan wrote.

"Sending all the love and support to you & your family Scott!! This decision must not have been easy but you'll always be the heart of cancer bats to me," one tweeted.

What Will Happen To Remaining 'Cancer Bats' Members?

According to Metal Insider, the band released a statement saying the three remaining members will continue writing music and tour.

"The 3 of us will continue on this sonic path of destruction, heading into the studio soon to start tracking CB7.

Due to Scott's departure, we are going to be postponing all shows for the rest of the year." The band wrote.

The band has postponed at least eight shows that are supposed to take place in October and December of this year.

READ MORE: Mel B Halts Talks of Spice Girls Reunion, Admits To Being Bedridden for Over a Month

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.