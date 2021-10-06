Mel B has admitted to having Covid-19. Hers is the long and extended kind, so it's severe. She shared that she's in bed for over a month now.

The Spice Girl, 46, went to Instagram on Wednesday to tell her fans that she has been bedridden for five weeks due to coronavirus, adding, 'It's no joke!'

Mel kept a cheerful attitude despite her health issues, sharing flashback photos from a recent luxurious Maldives vacation to distract herself from her illness. The pop diva shared a collage of photos from her recent vacation, which included gorgeous bikini images of herself basking in the sun.

She wrote, "In my head I'm here @youandmemaldives ahhhh what a beautiful place, sunshine crystal clear sea being totally spoilt rotten in my private villa named after me... But in reality right now I'm curled up in bed getting over the final long haul of COVID." "#itsbeen5weeksnow #takemeback to #paradise #covidisnojoke #mydogs #thebestsnuggler thank god for #netflix," are the hashtags she used.

While COVID-19 is a short-term disease that most people recover from in two weeks or less, some people have experienced symptoms for three weeks or more, and some have been sick for months.

Prior to being hit by the dreaded virus, Mel B was all about making fans hopeful they'll see the complete Spice GIrls on tour in this lifetime once more.

Mel B indicated that Victoria Beckham may join the Spice Girls for a reunion tour in early September, when she pushed out the date for another set of return performances to 2023.

In honor of Channel 4's Black To Front Day, the singer was a guest presenter on Steph's Packed Lunch, and she indicated that all of the girls were now 'on the same page together' with their current plans. .

Mel B said, "we did our last tour and Victoria respectfully ducked out, and you have to respect when someone doesn't want to go on tour..." She added, "I'm always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion and we were in talks last year but then Covid hit so it pushed everyone's plans... "

She then said that all the girls are actually hoping for the reunion and she is sure that it will since she can be "the driving force and will sure it happens - to tour in 2023!"

Mel, Geri Horner, 49, Melanie C, 47, and Emma Bunton, 45, last toured stadiums in the United Kingdom and Ireland in 2019.

Victoria Beckham was not able to make it, admitting that she had already shifted focus.

She told Vogue Germany that it's brave of her to say that things are no longer the same now and that she would rather focus on her family and business.

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.