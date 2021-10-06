As she embarks on her own career, Jesy Nelson is in command. This means she's no longer letting her insecurities get in the way, or have any insecurity at all. She already said her former bandmates in Little Mix made her feel inferior.

Her moving away from the band does not mean there's bad blood between them, but the real score is that they are not she cannot talk to them yet.

Speaking with Glamour UK, the former Little Mix member said that she "hasn't talked" to her former bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirwall, and Perrie Edwards about her departure from the group and her new phase as a solo artist

"It is weird because for so many years we were as close as sisters, together every hour of the day for weeks, sharing beds, laughing, crying just 24/7 the four of us together and then...nothing at all, " the 30-year-old stated.

Nelson claimed she hadn't seen the newborns of Edwards and Pinnock, who both welcomed their first children this summer. It can be remembered that Pinnock had twins, while Edwards had a newborn boy named Axel. Even if they are no longer bandmates, she could have been invited to see the baby if things were okay with them.

ALSO READ: Jesy Nelson Hits Back at Little Mix? Singer Confesses Ex-Bandmates Were 'Draining' After They Released Alleged Shade Song

"We've sent a few texts, but that's it. I can't explain it, it's like there has to be this distance," Nelson said. "We were so close so you can't do in-between, there has to be space and hopefully at some point in the future, we can all come back together.""

"I love them," she added. "They are my sisters in so many ways, but for the time being we just don't talk." Nelson also told the publication that filming music videos was "always a scary experience" for her, as she prepares to release her first song "Boyz" starring Nicki Minaj on Oct. 8.

Things will be different with her solo songs, she hopes. "I would dread shoots, I couldn't sleep the night before because I'd be so anxious about what clothes I had to wear, how I would look compared to the other girls, what people were then going to say," she said.

"I look back and I think how crazy it got. I'd starve myself for days and I'd wear these corsets every single day, pulled so tight I could barely breathe. I used to wear corsets every single day to make my waist smaller, which is mental but I so badly just wanted to look like Jade, Leigh and Perrie," she said as well.

ALSO READ: First Zayn Malik Now Jesy Nelson: Little Mix Shades Former Member in a New Song and Says It's Therapeutic?

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.