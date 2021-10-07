The Weeknd's new album is nearly complete. The 31-year-old superstar has claimed that he's just "a few" of characters away from finishing his follow-up to the chart-topping "After Hours," which was released in 2020.

Speaking on his Apple Music show 'Memento Mori', the 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker said: "Only thing missing is a couple of characters that are key to the narrative."

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, suggested that the album will include songs about some individuals who are "near and dear" to him. He shared that they are about the people who impacted his life back in his youth, and other people who continue to inspire him now.

The Canadian musician also expressed regret for missing his weekly show.

He stated, ""I felt like I let a lot of you down by not continuing the weekly episodes I promised, but a lot has been going down, a lot of moving pieces."

He has, however, just moved into a $70 million house in Los Angeles, and in addition to working on songs and videos, he's been keeping busy with his new HBO series, "The Idol," in which he co-wrote, executive-produced, and will appear with Lily-Rose Depp.

"I've been settling in a new home, been shooting videos, been working on pre-productions for another world, working on music for the pre-productions for the other world, taking time to myself so I don't completely lose my mind." he said.

In other words, he's been quite busy and it's understandable why he's been out of the stage for a while.

The Weeknd's forthcoming album, dubbed "Take My Breath," will include the current smash "Take My Breath," which has been described as a "party tune."

The album was characterized as follows by GQ: "Packed with party records. Like real-deal, illuminated-white-tiles-on-the-floor party records. Quincy Jones meets Giorgio Moroder meets best-night-of-your-f******-life party..."

Despite his focus on television and music, his name has not strayed far from the gossip rounds. He was also linked to Angelina Jolie, not just once, but several times now. This is because they kept being spotted together.

An insider however, tried to set the record straight. They are not dating," an insider bluntly shared to E! News. "They have mutual interests and are enjoying putting their ideas together to see what they can come up with."

It remain to be seen if the rumors would stop.

