Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith of Tears for Fears have reunited.

They released their first album in 17 years today. The Tipping Point will be released on February 25th via Concord. Matt Mahurin directed the video for the title tune.

The album was supposed to be released in 2017. This is why the pair was compelled to address the delay in a statement accompanying the album announcement. Before everything went so right with this album, everything first had to go wrong. It took years, but something happens when we put our heads together," Orzabal said.

Tears for Fears collaborated with "some of today's top songwriters," but they could not see eye to eye with their old management on the direction. Orzabal got candid in saying the band almost got ruined because all the pressure and tension. "Eventually, that pressure and tension divided us not just from our management, but from one another too," Orzabal said, noting that they returned to work on the album when a new management came in to offer better support to the two of them. "Suddenly, for the first time in a long time, we felt like we had someone in our corner who understood what we were trying to do. We felt like we had somebody on our side. It was the first time in a long time that we decided-we have to do this."

Tears for Fears' longstanding collaborator Charlton Pettus, as well as producers and songwriters Sacha Skarbek and Florian Reutter, helped them create this newest album. It can be remembered that "Everybody Loves a Happy Ending," which was their last album, was released way back in 2004 still.

This new one is likely to garner excitement. The new album could have also taken this long because as Curt Smith once said, record labels did not want to invest in them during the 2010s. According to Curt Smith in an earlier interview, record labels refuse to "invest" in new Tears for Fears songs.

As the reconstituted 80s band lurches and creaks into the 2010s, the group's co-founder asserts that the band would be interested in recording new records, but that they are unable to do so - and that this is "not necessarily [by] choice." "There really isn't a forum for people like us to make new music," Smith told Canada's QMI Agency. "People don't really buy records anymore, so record companies won't invest in bands like us," he said. "They want cookie-cutter acts. For us, making a record would be a money-losing proposition."

