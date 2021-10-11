YG Entertainment finally released a statement to address the dating buzzes surrounding BLACKPINK Jisoo and Son Heung Nim.

Talks about Jisoo and Son Heung Nim's relationship resurfaced again after the duo arrived in Korea on October 5. While it sounds like a coincidence to some, internet users noted that the soccer team captain came from Paris, where Jisoo recently attended the annual Paris Fashion Week.

Most of them said that the athlete should have arrived in South Korea from London, where he has been staying for years. He returned to his home country before the 2022 Qatar World Cup Asian qualifying round.

But with the information about him jetting from Paris, buzzes about his relationship with the BLACKPINK member resurfaced.

Following the event, BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment released an official statement debunking the dating rumors about Jisoo and Son Heung Nim.

"Our agency has been carefully monitoring the situation. However, as the rumours have even spread internationally, we have become concerned that the artist may suffer damages due to the situation, so we would like to clarify the misinformation," the agency said, as translated by Soompi.

YG Entertainment also asked everyone not to create groundless speculations about their artists.

What Made People Think About Jisoo, Son Heung Nim's Relationship

Before the recent report, online communities suggested that the Tottenham Hotspur player and the K-pop idol started seeing each other in September 2019.

At that time, BLACKPINK Jisoo attended a Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. She also shared pictures from the game and cheered for the soccer player.

Korea JoongAng Daily also reported that the duo has been wearing matching bracelets for years.

However, SBS Media released proof that Son Heung Nim's bracelet only serves as a friendship accessory between the other players. Meanwhile, Jisoo reportedly received hers from a well-renowned designer.

In a 2019 interview, the K-pop idol herself debunked the rumors and said they do not even know each other personally.

Apart from Son Heung Nim, Jisoo was also romantically linked with EXO member, Oh Sehun. A TikTok video suggested that Dispatch confirmed the duo's relationship. For what it's worth, Dispatch is a reliable source of breaking news about Korean celebrities. Thus, the TikTok video went viral immediately.

However, it has since been clarified that the news was only fan-made. Dispatch also never confirmed Jisoo and Sehun's relationship.

