Phish saw two separate incidents during their concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco - one of which killed a fan.

KTVU reported that the incident happened during the rock band's concert on Sunday Night. One of their fans, a 47-year-old man from Athens, died after falling before 9:00 p.m. during the band's performances.

After investigating the matter, police told the Associated Press that the fan - who has since been identified as Ryan Prosser - "leapt from an elevated area of the arena" before falling and succumbing.

Representatives for the San Francisco Police Department and Chase Center have not offered an official statement yet. However, several witnesses who saw the incident shared what truly happened during the concert night.

One eyewitness said they were a couple of rows behind the guy who attempted to jump purposely.

"We were a couple rows behind the first guy that jumped intentionally, and we saw him right when he put his feet on the barrier, stood up and just leapt. He went out of view and I realized later that was a huge drop, maybe four stories or so," the attendee said.



Prosser's longtime friend, Frank Bauer, said he had no idea he would jump during the concert.

Another Accident At Phish's Concert

Aside from the fan who died, another fall happened nearly one hour later.

KPIX exclusively reported that a concertgoer fell into the lap of another fan. Both of them reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The 44-year-old fan, Evan Reeves, recalled how a person fell onto him and broke his leg. He reportedly heard a loud thud before feeling a sharp pain in his left leg.

READ ALSO: DAY6 Jae Suicidal? K-Idol Addresses Mental Health Issue Following Emotional IG Live

"I right away dragged myself a few feet away to get some distance so he could be treated. I knew immediately what had happened because as an usher in the music scene, I had already heard many stories of people falling from balconies over the years," he said.

Despite his injury, he chose to stay in the venue to finish Phish's concert. After securing consent from a medical professional in the venue, he was wheeled back to watch the last 40 minutes of the show. He was then visited an Oakland hospital to get himself checked.

Although two incidents happened in one night, the Chase Center insisted that the arena was built and operated after passing safety requirements.

READ MORE: [PHOTOS] TWICE Jeongyeon Shocks Fans With New Appearance: What Happened To K-pop Idol?

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.