The next Grammy Awards isn't due until next year, but forecasts have already revealed who's going to snag top categories during music's prestigious award's show.

According to a forecast by Variety, the Grammys will be a race for nominations that are going to be led by teenage girls Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish.

Rodrigo, 18, maybe a newcomer in the music industry as she only debuted in January this year, but she already amassed a lot of praises from critics as well as top awards throughout her months of career.

On the other hand, Eilish was described by the outlet as a "veteran" at the age of 19 because she has seven Grammy awards under her belt.

The outlet noted that the two female singers are the only two musicians that are 100% sure to snag three top categories like album, record, and song of the year.

Aside from them, Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X might also be included in the three major categories mentioned above.

Rodrigo, with her debut album "SOUR," could possibly sweep and take home all of the abovementioned awards, as well as the nod for best new artist, which Eilish won in 2020.

The "Bad Guy" hitmaker previously made history by sweeping four categories with her historic win after winning the "big four" awards during the Grammys in 2020.

She's the first person to achieve the milestone since Christopher Cross in 1981.

Other Predictions For Artists Who Could Snag The Four Top Categories

The outlet added a prediction for other artists who are most likely to get eight nominations among the four general categories.

Doja Cat's "Planet Her," Kacey Musgraves' "Star-Crossed," Justin Bieber's "Justice," H.E.R.'s "Back of My Mind," and more could possibly be included in the Album of the Year lineup alongside Rodrigo and Eilish.

Honorable mentions include Ariana Grande's "Positions," "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" by Halsey, "Daddy's Home" by St. Vincent, and more.

The Recording Academy will announce the official contenders on November 23.

The 64th Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, on January 31, 2022.

