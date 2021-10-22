Christina Aguilera has entered a new era to celebrate her Latina roots. She began her new journey by releasing a Spanish song titled "Pa' Mis Muchachas," featuring a handful of talents. More recently, fans are excited as they discover that the singer could collaborate with Ariana Grande; is this true?

A user named Manuel Soler took to Twitter to share a photo of Aguilera's unreleased song titled "Sueños," which contained the lyrics.

In the description written in Genius, the song features Ariana Grande. The release date shows "December 24, 2021." However, at the time of this writing, the website has already taken down the page containing the information about the collab. (check out the photo below)

"This would be epic #PaMisMuchachas #LaAguileraVuelve Xtina," one fan wrote.

"this is a dream! I'm dying!" another fan wrote.

Christina Aguilera and Ariana Grande have not publicly confirmed whether the collaboration is real or not.

Ariana Grande Can Sing In Spanish

After the photo made rounds on Twitter, some fans questioned Grande's singing ability in Spanish.

They missed that the singer had already released a Spanish-English song in the past in collaboration with Mac Miller for the song "The Way."

Christina Aguilera's New Era

Christina Aguilera welcomed her new era with a bold hairstyle as she ditches her standard platinum blonde for sizzling red hair.

Her first single off the new album titled "Pa Mis Muchachas" features Latina artists like Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso. (watch the music video below)

According to Hollywood Life, the singer previously revealed that she's busy working on her long-awaited second Spanish album. The last time she released a record in a different language was in 2000, titled "Mi Reflejo."

Her Spanish debut album peaked at number 27 on the Billboard 200 and took over the Top Latin Albums and Latin Pop Album charts. She also snagged two Billboard Latin Music Awards and one Latin Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Album.

Christina Aguilera may have been born in Staten Island, New York. Still, her roots go all the way to Latin America as her father, Fausto Xavier Aguilera, was born in Ecuador.

