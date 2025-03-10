Ariana Grande Fans Slam Elon Musk's 'X' For Malfunctioning During 'Eternal Sunshine' Announcement: 'Feels Like a Hate Crime'

Ariana Grande fans have a bone to pick with X and they are making it known.

On March 10, the singer announced the deluxe version of her most recent album, 'Eternal Sunshine.' Set for a release date on March 28 and featuring six new tracks, the news of the project was slow to spread online as Twitter (X) has had ongoing outages throughout the day, leading many fans to be frustrated that the news of the announcement came during one of the outages.

Upset fans took to X to voice their frustrations with the platform.

"How it felt when twitter was down during the eternal sunshine deluxe announcement," one person shared alongside a video of Lois from the adult animated show 'Family Guy.

"Twitter being down at the exact moment ariana announces the eternal sunshine deluxe feels like a hate crime," another added.

"Opened twitter after seeing the eternal sunshine deluxe announcement and it literally wouldn't load," another person shared alongside an angry GIF.

X's owner, Elon Musk, has yet to address the ongoing outages. Variety reports that the last big outage occurred in August 2024. During that time, 66 percent of users reported experiencing problems.

Musk bought the platform in October 2022 for $44 billion.

'Eternal Sunshine' is inspired by the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and the album included the lead single "Yes, And?" which debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. The second single, "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)", released simultaneously with the album, also debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking Grande's sixth chart-topping album in the United States. It also reached No. 1 in several other countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, 'Eternal Sunshine; was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, while "Yes, And?" received a nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording and the remix of "The Boy Is Mine" was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.