Ariana Grande Faces New 'Home-wrecker' Allegations After Releasing 'Eternal Sunshine' Deluxe

Ariana Grande's new song has inspired an additional wave of "home-wrecker" allegations.

On March 28, the singer released the long-awaited deluxe version of her 'Eternal Sunshine' album. The project includes six additional songs that had not been released before, including a track titled "Hampstead," which fans have reacted to with renewed accusations against Grande, accusing the singer of being a "home wrecker."

On the song, she sings: "What's wrong with a little bit of poison? Tell me / I would rather feel everything than nothing every time / Uh-uh, fear me, stranger / A little bit of sugar, danger."

Because of the lyrics pointing to "sugar" and "danger" as well as indulging in a "little bit of poison," some social media users have taken this as Grande admitting to be a "home-wrecker".

"She's basically admitting that she's a homewrecker and she insisted Ethan to cheat on his wife. Honestly f**k both of them," one X user commented.

— ` (@circleglasses32) March 28, 2025

"Even if she homewrecked who gives a f**k ?? so many other things to worry about, this doesn't even make the list," another added.

— hannah 🌸 || clutching my pearls in my sunday best (@dobbymaster400) March 28, 2025

"Y'all blaming Ariana instead of a man who ruined his own marriage," shared someone else.

— andrew (@povhillssssback) March 28, 2025

In 2024, Grande previously responded to the allegations that she was a home-wrecker in her song "Yes, And?"

"Don't comment on my body, do not reply / Your business is yours and mine is mine/ Why do you care so much whose d**k I ride," she sang on the song.

Grande met current partner Ethan Slater on the set of the film adaptation of 'Wicked' in 2022, where Grande played Glinda and Slater portrayed Boq. At the time, both were married - Grande to real estate agent Dalton Gomez and Slater to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay. Their respective separations were announced in mid-2023, shortly before their relationship became public knowledge. The timing of their romance led to widespread speculation and allegations of infidelity, with some labeling Grande a "home-wrecker."

Grande has since responded to the accusations, saying: "It'll never be unpainful. But also, I walk with the awareness that I'm an artist and this is a path that I've chosen, and so I just try to protect myself so that I never start to resent the art," according to She Finds.