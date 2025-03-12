Jhené Aiko Fans Call Out Ariana Grande for Stealing 'Enteral Sunshine' Aesthetic: 'Is It Homage or Appropriation'

Ariana Grande has found herself in the bad side of Jhené Aiko fans after she has been accused of stealing the new aesthetic of her deluxe album from the R&B star.

On March 10, Grande announced the deluxe edition of her 'Eternal Sunshine' album and while the announcement was already marred with controversy due to X's malfunctions, the project is once again being criticized.

On X, Aiko fans have slammed Grande for allegedly copying the aesthetic of Aiko's 'Souled Out' album for Grande's 'Enteral Sunshine' deluxe. Both records contain a track called 'Eternal Sunshine' and feature their respective artists floating into the sky. While Grande is floating into the sky against a black background, Aiko is seen ascending against water and in an orange sky.

Due to the alleged similarities from the albums, fans have now taken to X to slam Grande for allegedly copying Aiko whose album came out in 2014.

"Don't get me wrong i love both of their music but like this is wildly similar," another added.

"The same release dates😭..... lmfo she ain't over big Sean," another shared.

"Is it homage or appropriation," questioned another.

Grande has faced allegations of cultural appropriation throughout her career. Critics have pointed to instances where her appearance have seemingly borrowed elements from Asian culture.

Grande and Aiko also share a relationship with Big Sean. Before his relationship with Aiko, Big Sean dated Grande from October 2014 to April 2015. Since then, Sean and Aiko have had an on-again, off-again relationship. Despite facing challenges, including a brief separation in 2019, they reunited and welcomed their son, Noah Hasani, on November 8, 2022.

The accusations against Grande come as the star has shared that she will be releasing a short film called 'Brighter Days Ahead' on March 28, the same day her deluxe album drops.