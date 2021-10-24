Audacy's 8th Annual "We Can Survive" charity performance featured a special collaboration between Coldplay and Spice Girls (or at least one of them), who startled the audience by joining the band on stage.

Singer Chris Martin, 44 took Melanie C,47, out on stage with him at Hollywood Bowl on Saturday night to perform the Spice Girls' hit" 2 Become 1" for the crowd.

Apparently, the move was not only shocking to the crowd, but also to Mel C, who relished the opportunity to perform with Coldplay.

The former DWTS contestant revealed on her Instagram account that Chris himself had asked whether she would be willing to disrupt their set. The invitation was just made through an unexpected FaceTime the very next morning.

Aside from Saweetie and Shawn Mendes, Coldplay was lined up for the said event with The Kid Laroi, Maroon 5, Doja Cat, Black Eyed Peas, and Young In A Million.

After performing some of their classic hits Chris addressed the crowd, claiming that it had been his dream for 24 years already to "play a song with a Spice Girl," surprising everyone.

"Now I'm gonna try one experiment, I know you're quite tired, I know some of you are tipsy, I know some of you are asleep but we were thinking about what we could do to make this show extra special in 40 minutes," Martin said, exciting the fans.

"One of our dreams is to play a song with a Spice Girl and we've been waiting for this for 24 years. I don't know if its possible but if everyone is super quiet and just sends that wish out...wouldn't it be amazing if a Spice Girl just appeared out of nowhere?," he said, before Mel C promptly bursted out on the stage.

Mel C n appeared in a tracksuit, to a round of applause, and the two started to sing the tender 1996 ballad together.

After the concert, Mel released a video of Martin strumming the guitar backstage while she displayed her renowned pipes.

'What a fantastic, unexpected night! I gave Chris a text to tell him we would be coming to his @imlistening @audacy #wecansurvive gig at the Hollywood Bowl and the next thing I know, he's on FaceTime while I'm in the nail salon, asking me to come up on stage with him!," she posted.

She then also made some hints about a possible Spice Girls reunion.

''Well, what could I say to an offer like that! Thank you @coldplay for such an amazing night and experience. Hopefully I can get back to @hollywoodbowl soon with three certain ladies for company!,' she teased.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention benefited in part from the concert's earnings.

