NBA Youngboy is FINALLY released from jail after sitting behind bars for months without bond.

Drew Findling and Andrew Belanger, the rapper's attorneys, stated on Tuesday that he is now free and has been given a "conditional bail."

After consenting to be electronically monitored at all times, Youngboy reportedly made a deal with the court to be released. He'll be unable to leave his new Utah house without the assistance of a private security crew he's hired.

Fans cannot be happier. Many took to Twitter within minutes of finding out the news to rejoice.

I just found out that Youngboy has been freed. Words cannot describe how happy I am. In 2004 I was at rock bottom, and then I found NBA Youngboy’s Music. Long story short, he made me what I am today. I’m so happy to have him back in my life. #WelcomeHomeYoungBoy — British YB Never Broke Again 🇬🇧 (@GodSaveTheRATIO) October 27, 2021

NBA youngboy was released. this is why i survived my attempt. i was meant to live for him🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Pimp (@perhapsalesbian) October 26, 2021

And just like that I’m drunk and listening to nba youngboy like I relate to his shit — Doordash burner account (@hasan2saucy) October 26, 2021

After months of hurt, depression and fear. It came back. My smile and will to live came back. NBA Youngboy. As of right now I am feeling way better than I ever would normally. My smile is back. EVERYTHING is back. Thank you Judge for freeing GoatBoy!! 🐍💚 — yb (@greenlanternyb) October 26, 2021

Last week, the rapper presented a proposal to be released on bail and placed under home arrest instead. It was in his petition that he claimed friends and family would keep him focused as he awaited his trial. Apart from vowing to hire his guardianship, his childhood buddy Kyrie Oliver also testified that she would take good care of her former classmate.

According to the executive from his record company, they'd even construct Youngboy a home recording studio so he wouldn't be such a flight risk.

However, a prosecutor learned that Kyrie had been getting "substantial quantities of money" from Youngboy, and he was charged with money laundering. Between January and February of 2021, the rapper allegedly gave Oliver $600K for "celebrity assistant" services. The moment the finding was made, the authorities began to doubt Kyrie's motives in her statement.

"It also demonstrates that every person Defendant called to testify has a financial stake in him being released," the prosecutors stated. "Bedrock Security stands to earn $21,000/week; Atlantic Records has more than $2 million investment and intends to build him a studio; and Oliver. Those substantial financial ties make it less likely that they would report Defendant's violations or deter him from engaging in conduct."

They also accused the rapper to be using his wealth as a way to get out of jail, "when he has demonstrated repeatedly both out of jail and in that his violent streak hurts communities in which he resides."

Deputies from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office claimed to have confiscated 14 firearms and approximately $80,000 in cash after his arrest in September 2020. The rapper was indicted on drug possession charges, as well as charges of making and trafficking schedule I, II, and IV substances.

Despite this, he was eventually freed after paying a $2,500 bail. In March, the FBI arrested him for the 2020 incident after additional investigation. According to police, the rapper was in possession of two firearms, one of which was a.45 pistol and the other was a 9mm handgun. With regard to the second arrest, a felony guns charge was levied on Youngboy as well as a weapon unregistered offense.

