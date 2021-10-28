ARMYs quickly noticed how BTS member Park Jimin was disrespected in the group's latest video.

On BANGTANTV's official channel, the K-pop supergroup shared a 20-minute video of their behind-the-scenes at the UN General Assembly this year. They attended the event after President Moon Jae In selected them to become his special envoys.

At the end of the 20-minute video, the sever members sat down and talked about the events they recently joined in. Members quickly teased Jimin, who reportedly made a small mistake during their notable performance. When the member started feeling guilty, the members quickly comforted him.

While nothing was wrong in the video, fans noticed how the subtitles included a disparaging word against Jimin.

HYBE RESPECT JIMIN Trends As Fans Demand Apology, Respect From BTS' Agency

As seen in the video, the members called him "Park Jimin." However, the subtitles said, "Ddak Jimin" or "Chicken Jimin," which enraged fans. ARMYs started to trend "HYBE RESPECT JIMIN" and asked the staff who put the subtitles to apologize. The term is being used by the haters to bring down the K-pop idol.

One fan exclaimed, "Are you serious? You use a word used by Jimin haters! Isn't your job to protect the artists, really I get disappointed every day in Hybe, you have to respect , he doesn't work for you okay? You have to watch what you say or write!!! this is so disappointed HYBE RESPECT JIMIN."



"It is incredible that Hybe being such a large company does not realize the errors. It makes me so pathetic that the artist who feeds you does not have the respect he deserves, and this is not the first time. 'HYBE RESPECT JIMIN,'" another added.

HYBE has not released a statement to address the rumors.

In other news, Jimin just became an influential figure, specifically in the Italian coffee market. Reports revealed that coffee businesses in the country continuously incorporate the K-pop idol's name and pictures to earn more.

Korean national broadcasting network, KTV, aired a report about the popularity of dalgona coffee in Rome. People even refer to it as "Jimin coffee."

According to the coffee business' owner, he created the coffee after seeing a VLive broadcast where Jimin and RM made a dalgona coffee. He then decided to sell and call it "Jimin Coffee."

