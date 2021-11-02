Lovelyz officially disbanded seven years after the group made their debut, Woollim Entertainment confirmed.

Weeks after Lovelyz's rumored disbandment first emerged, their agency Woollim Entertainment revealed that most members of the group will not renew their contract. The seven members - Jeong Yein, Ryu Soo Jung, JIN, Kei, Lee Mi Joo, Seo Ji Soo, and Yoo Ji Ae - decided not to extend their exclusive contracts which will end on November 16.

Meanwhile, one member - Baby Soul - renewed her contract and extend her already-long-standing relationship with the agency.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the eight Lovelyz members who have given their best and brightened up the company as artists under Woollim Entertainment for the past seven years, and we sincerely support the members with their new start," the statement went on.

It ended the girl group's journey that started on November 12, 2014, with their first album, "Girl's Invasion." They are the makers of hit songs, "Candy Jelly Love," "Hi~," "Ah-Choo," "Destiny," "Joyland," "Twinkle," and "Obliviate.

The confirmation led to fans expressed their dismay against the agency and heartbreak toward the girl group members who tried hard to offer their fans a new comeback album.

Fans Slam Woollim Entertainment Over Lovelyz's Disbandment

On Twitter, fans showed their support toward the members and wished they would get the treatment Woollim Entertainment failed to give.



One fan said, "Look how much lovelyz's disbandment effect other people. Many well-known people expressed their sadness and they shared stories when they're working with lovelyz. The impact they bring to us is too much...."

"Well if woollim treated the girls right I doubt Lovelyz's disbandment would happen in the first place. It's not a curse. It's the decision of 8 grown women to grow and prioritize what they want in their career after being treated like sht for 7 yrs," another added.

READ ALSO: Jay-Z Trial Intensifies: Rapper Slams Lawyers For Being Tricky During Recent Court Appearance

Lovelyz's members Ji Soo and Mi Joo previously talked about the group. Mi Joo was the first one to stir disbandment rumors as she revealed during her voice-only broadcast on V Live that they had been trying to approach the company for a comeback.

However, the agency did not give them a chance to do so. She then clarified that they took all the action to finally perform on stage again. However, they faced a situation where they had no choice but to bid goodbye.

READ MORE: HYBE RESPECT JIMIN Trends As Fans Notice Derogatory Subtitle In K-pop Group's Latest Video

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.