Jay-Z and the representative for Fragrance company Parflux did not stop hitting each other during the recent court battle.

On Monday, Jay-Z and attorney Anthony Viola continuously jabbed at each other that they did not find a single thing to agree on. The rapper even accused Parflux's representative of "playing lawyer tricks" and "word games" repeatedly.

At one point, Jay-Z even directly spoke to the judge and warned him of Viola's dirty tricks.

Meanwhile, the attorney did not let his guard down by bombarding him with queries, quoting Jay-Z's previous deposition in 2019.

"You gave an answer to me under oath two years ago and you're changing your testimony today," Viola said, to which the rapper hit back by asking whether he wanted facts or deposition.

In the end, the lawyer gave up arguing with her as the rapper reportedly kept on changing his testimonies before warning him he would tell the jury about his statements.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z's lawyer asked the rapper whether he reviewed the facts on the case or whether he ever tried to make Gold Jay-Z fail. He both disagreed with the statements, saying he always wanted his perfume to be hit.



In the end, the rapper spoke about how much time and energy he consumed in tours, leaving him with a full-packed schedule. Thus, he could not join the promotional activities all the time.

What Jay-Z's Case Is All About?

The battle began in 2016 when it filed a breach of contract against Jay-Z. It claimed that the rapper earned $2 million while it lost $18 million following the collaboration.

Last year, it contested that Jay-Z was supposed to appear in several events to promote the product but failed to attend in any of those.

READ ALSO: R. Kelly Desperate To Overturn Racketeering, Trafficking Conviction By Doing THIS

The Gold by Jay-Z was first launched in 2013 for $72 before Parflux signed a licensing deal with him a year later. He was also supposed to create a line of colognes that would have created income for the company.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z hit back and said that the company failed to pay him a minimum of $750,000 for the first year and up to $1.75 million soon after it reached the fifth year of sales. The company also allegedly failed to spend $5 million for him to advertise the perfume.

READ MORE: Madonna Retiring? Queen of Pop Reveals True Feelings About Performing At 63

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.