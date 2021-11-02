Paul McCartney used his book "Lyrics: 1956 to the Present" to remember the greatest muse he had and lost - his mother.

McCartney and the whole family had to deal a huge blow when the matriarch, Mary Patricia McCartney, died in October 1956 at 47. She had breast cancer for years before dying from an embolism while undergoing an operation to remove the dreaded cells out of her system.

Once again, he braved his fears and talked about how devastated their family was when they lost their primary source of strength and support.

McCartney's new book revealed that the "Lyrics" song contains lyrics that tell the story of the loss he never got over.

"You wouldn't have to be Sigmund Freud to recognize that the song is a very direct response to the death of my mother. She died in October 1956 at the terribly young age of 47. I wrote this song later that same year," he said.

Meanwhile, his "Lady Madonna" offered a salute to her mother after feeling a terrible sense of loss. Still, the song serves as a heartfelt tribute to all women he knows.

It Was Not Always Painful For McCartney

Although he lost his mother at a young age, McCartney turned his pain into art by making songs out of his life stories.

Her mother reportedly visited him in his dream during the winter of 1968. At that time, the band faced troubles that the members seemingly could not find a way to save themselves.



When McCartney reportedly fell asleep exhausted, he dreamt of his mother and brought him solace. Eventually, it gave birth to one of The Beatles' hit songs, "Let It Be."

"In this dream, seeing my mum's beautiful, kind face and being with her in a peaceful place was very comforting. I immediately felt at ease, and loved and protected. My mum was very reassuring and, like so many women often are, she was also the one who kept our family going," he explained.

His mother also assured him everything would be alright, so he needed to "let it be" until things finally fell into their proper places.

The song brought peace again during the memorial service for McCartney's wife, Linda, in 1998.

