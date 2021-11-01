Mark Hoppus braved his cancer and conquered the stage again for the first time after becoming cancer-free.

Hoppus joined the Halloween fun by cosplaying Batman and performing with bandmate Travis Barker. He and Barker joined forces with "Thrasher" to perform Blink-182 songs at the House of Horrors on Sunday.

He hyped the fans by playing the fans' favorites, including "Family Reunion," "What's My Age Again?" and "The Rock Show."

It marked his first appearance following his months-long battle against stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma starting in April.

At that time, Hoppus announced the good news on his social media account, telling his followers that his oncologist confirmed he is now cancer-free.

"Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed," he wrote.



Meanwhile, Barker applauded the bassist's strength and referred to his recovery as the best news he ever heard this year.

Mark Hoppus' Cancer Journey

It all began when he first revealed he had cancer in June through a Twitter update. At that time, he said he had been undergoing chemotherapy for three months before breaking his silence. He waited for weeks before finding out that he had stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Per the Lymphoma Research Foundation, DLBCL is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma both in the U.S. and worldwide. It is a type of cancer that develops from abnormal B cells that grow abnormally.

In a Q&A session, he said that his cancer is blood-related.

READ ALSO: R. Kelly Desperate To Overturn Racketeering, Trafficking Conviction By Doing THIS

"I don't know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it's entered enough parts of my body that I'm stage IV, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I'm stage IV-A," he went on.

Still, he remained hopeful as his mother suffered from the same disease and even survived cancer thrice.

In July, he hinted at his impending comeback by playing his instrument again in one of his streams. He also flaunted his new bass guitar that is custom-made by David Celis and Allan Corona.

READ MORE: Jon Bon Jovi Shock: Singer Discovers Heartbreaking COVID-19 Diagnosis Ahead Miami Beach Performance

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.