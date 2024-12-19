Ringo Starr Reunites with Paul McCartney to Play Beatles Songs at O2 Arena

The reunion of Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr garnered attention online.

On December 19, McCartney surprised everyone by the inclusion of his former Beatles bandmate Sir Ringo Starr, at the O2 Arena, in London. According to several posts on social media, Starr was initially seen as an audience member.

Ringo Starr in the audience at Paul McCartney's concert, The O2 Arena London 🇬🇧 December 19 2024 *video amilotherington/instagram* pic.twitter.com/v7b8Hcg96V — DIÁRIO DOS BEATLES (@Diario_Beatles) December 20, 2024

However, McCartney decided to infuse the Beatlemania frenzy by inviting Starr to perform with him on stage. Starr expressed how much he enjoyed McCartney's Got Back tour at the O2.

"I've had a great night tonight, it's been a great show," he said.

After the brief introduction and exchange, McCartney said, "You already rock. Get on your kit there." Not wasting any time, the drummer immediately sat before queuing the band for Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and Helter Skelter with McCartney.

Paul Mccartney & Ringo Starr tocando Sgt. Peppers / Helter Skelter.

Lo más cercano a the beatles en estos tiempos pic.twitter.com/NWafsxnRZ5 — Queretarock Music (@QrockMusic) December 20, 2024

Aside from Starr, McCartney was also joined on the stage by Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood during the performance of Get Back.

On social media, fans expressed how surreal it was seeing two legends perform on one stage, making up for an exciting and nostalgic experience.

"Paul McCartney playing with Ringo Starr. Something I'll never forget," one audience member commented.

Paul McCartney playing with Ringo Starr. Something I'll never forget. pic.twitter.com/eKwk3Rkd53 — Simon Cardy (@CardySimon) December 19, 2024

Another one remarked, "I'm going to need to take a decade to recover from seeing this. I cannot believe I just saw two Beatles on stage together. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are everything to me."